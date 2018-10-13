Witnesses are cooperating with Rancho Cordova police in regards to a shooting that left one man dead.

According to a Facebook post, around 9:40 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department received a shots fired call for the area of Astral Drive and Burline Street. Upon arrival, deputies and Rancho Cordova police officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.

The victim later died at the scene. No identification on the victim has been released.

No motive or suspect information has yet been released. Police have made contact with several witnesses, who they say are cooperating with the investigation. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is expected to remain on the scene throughout the day.

If you have any information in regards to this incident, contact the sheriff's department or the Rancho Cordova Police Department at at 916-362-5115.

