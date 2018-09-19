A day after Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy Mark Stasyuk was gunned down while on a disturbance call, the Slavic community in Sacramento is reeling with the tragic loss.

"Mark was energetic and loved his community," said the leader of the Slavic Community Center of Sacramento, Florin Ciuruic.

Ciuruic said the Stasyuk family was very involved in the community. The 27-year-old deputy was only one of the few who represented their community in the sheriff's department.

On Monday afternoon, Deputy Stasyuk and his partner, Julie Robertson, 28, answered a disturbance call at a Pep Boys Auto Parts store in Rancho Cordova. The suspect, Anton Moore, 38, fired on the deputies, according to the sheriff's department.

Stasyuk was allegedly shot in the chest and later died. Robertson was hit in the arm and has since been released from the hospital, according to officials.

