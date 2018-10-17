RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. -- A student was arrested after brining a gun to Cordova High School on Monday, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say another student notified school officials that a sophomore student was carrying a gun in his backpack. School staff and resource officers investigated and found the rumor to be true.

Investigators say they did not find evidence that the student intended to cause harm but may have been trying to sell the weapon. The identity of the student has not been released because of their age.

The sheriff’s office is leading the investigating.

Cordova High School Principal Jerad Hyden sent the following letter home to parents, notifying them of the incident:

Dear Lancer families, I’m reaching out with information about a safety incident on campus today. All students and staff are safe. Please keep reading for more details.

Shortly after lunch today, a sophomore student was arrested for carrying a firearm in his backpack. Our staff and school resource officers were able to quickly respond and recover the weapon after a student reported the rumor to the school office.

While Rancho Cordova police will take the lead on the investigation, there was no immediate evidence that the student intended to harm others on campus. Instead, it was reported that the student may have been trying to sell the firearm.

As you know, carrying a firearm on a school campus is a felony and carries with it harsh penalties. We applaud the courage of the student who reported their concern, and are thankful for the quick response of our staff and law enforcement team. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority and we appreciate the way our Lancer team worked together to keep Cordova High a safe learning environment.

If you have any questions or concerns, as always please don’t hesitate to contact me.