Suspect arrested in deadly Rancho Cordova hit-and-run from November 2021

Derek Gibson, of Sacramento, is being held on charges of hit-and-run resulting in death and driving without a license.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — An unlicensed driver is behind bars accused of a 2021 hit-and-run crash that took the life of one person in Rancho Cordova.

Rancho Cordova Police say 52-year-old Derek Gibson, of Sacramento, is the suspect who allegedly hit a pedestrian near Sunrise Boulevard and Trinity River Drive in Rancho Cordova on Nov. 8, 2021.

Gibson allegedly fled the scene in his black Nissan pathfinder, launching a more than two-month search for him which culminated with his arrest Wednesday.

On Feb. 2, the Rancho Cordova Police Department's Crime Suppression Unit served an arrest warrant for Gibson. Officers then took him into custody and booked him into the Sacramento County Main Jail.

Gibson is now facing one charge of hit-and-run resulting in death and a count of driving without a license with a bail of $75,000.