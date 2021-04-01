x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

Rancho Cordova

1 dead after suspected DUI crash on Highway 50 in Rancho Cordova

1 person was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — California Highway Patrol officials say one person is dead after a suspected DUI crash on Highway 50 in Rancho Cordova.

CHP East Sacramento officers say two vehicles crashed on eastbound Highway 50 at the Sunrise Boulevard offramp around 8 p.m. on Sunday night. 

RELATED: Head-on crash kills 7 children, 2 adults in Fresno County

One person was transported to a local hospital where they later died, officers said. 

Another person was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and or drugs, according to officials.

No other details were released.

WATCH ALSO: Car shown on camera footage leaving scene of Roseville deadly hit-and-run