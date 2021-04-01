1 dead after suspected DUI crash on Highway 50 in Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — California Highway Patrol officials say one person is dead after a suspected DUI crash on Highway 50 in Rancho Cordova.
CHP East Sacramento officers say two vehicles crashed on eastbound Highway 50 at the Sunrise Boulevard offramp around 8 p.m. on Sunday night.
One person was transported to a local hospital where they later died, officers said.
Another person was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and or drugs, according to officials.
No other details were released.