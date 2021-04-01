1 dead after suspected DUI crash on Highway 50 in Rancho Cordova

1 person was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — California Highway Patrol officials say one person is dead after a suspected DUI crash on Highway 50 in Rancho Cordova.

CHP East Sacramento officers say two vehicles crashed on eastbound Highway 50 at the Sunrise Boulevard offramp around 8 p.m. on Sunday night.

One person was transported to a local hospital where they later died, officers said.

Another person was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and or drugs, according to officials.