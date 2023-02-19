Sacramento woman mourns loss of aunt, uncle in Turkey, Syria earthquake

"I lost my aunt, but people lost everybody. So I feel that, not only my aunt. I want to remember everybody," said Rabia Sungur.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — In Rancho Cordova, the community is joining efforts to support the thousands of families affected by the Turkey and Syria earthquake.

The combined death toll has grown to more than 46,000 people.

Right now, there are many people here who have family members in Turkey and Syria, some who were able to make it out alive. However, others are coping with the loss of more than one family member.

Still, their aim is to try and lift their spirits and they're asking for help.

While the earthquake was thousands of miles away in Turkey and Syria, the aftermath is being felt in Sacramento.

"Not only one people, like thousands of people dead over there. And I feel like 10 cities in Turkey, just dead in one second," said Rabia Sungur, who moved to Sacramento from Turkey years ago.

With a lot of her family still there, she's saddened her aunt and uncle did not make it out alive.

"I lost my aunt, but people lost everybody. So I feel that, not only my aunt. I want to remember everybody," said Sungur.

On Sunday, she and about 50 others gathered at the Hagan Community Center to share stories. The joint effort, between Bay Area Cultural Connections and Pacifica Institute, is to raise funds for victims trying to survive in the cold without a home.

"My family is, we are lucky honestly. Because they have warm place there. But thousands family, they don't have right now. People are trying to live in tents. The tents, they don't have anything honestly, so there's no place to sleep," said Onur Nachagidigi, who is the event organizer.

He says the tents don't have heaters, making it hard to live outside, but even a little money can make a big difference.

"Maybe we will just change one family's life there. That's enough for us. We have this motivation, and with this perspective, anything is OK. Any help is totally OK, fine. And it is required right now for those people," added Nachagidigi.

The point is to give families hope. For Sungur, her wish is to visit her grandfather who's having a hard time coping with the loss of her aunt.

"I have two kids here. He never saw my kids, so I'm telling him, I will bring my kids to you. You'll see my kids. I want to give him hope," said Sungur.

People can still help these organizations by donating funds for families in Turkey and Syria.

