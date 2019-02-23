RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Two men were rushed to the hospital early Saturday morning after a shooting around 12:49 a.m, according to the Rancho Cordova Police Department.

The two victims, described as Hispanic males in their 20s, were found in the 10,000 block of El Mercado Drive. Both had gunshot wounds to their upper bodies.

Detectives expect El Mercado Drive to be closed for several hours between Mather Field Road and Chettenham Drive as the investigation continues.

One of the victims is expected to survive, said Sgt. Sean Hampton, the public information officer for the Rancho Cordova Police Department PD and the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department. The other man remains in serious condition.

Anyone with information about the shooter, or shooters, is asked to call the Rancho Cordova Police Department at 916- 362-5115.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department is handling the investigation along with the Rancho Cordova Police Department.