One deputy died Monday after a shootout near a Rancho Cordova auto shop, according to Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones.

Jones identified the deputy as 27-year-old Mark Stasyuk, a four-year veteran at the sheriff's department.

Stasyuk's partner, Deputy Julie Robertson, 28, was shot in the arm and is expected to make a full recovery. A bystander was also shot. They were both released from the hospital on Tuesday, according to the sheriff's department.

The suspect was also transported to the hospital. He was conscious and alert before he left the scene, according to Sheriff Jones. He remains in the hospital Tuesday.

Sheriff Jones said that Stasyuk and Robertson were responding to a call from a business owner about an issue with a customer. Following the dispute, a shootout ensued at the Pep Boys in the area, and a second shooting happened nearby.

Four people who suffered gunshot wounds were taken to the hospital, including 2 deputies and a suspect.

Gov. Jerry Brown released the following statement on the deadly shooting:

Anne and I extend our deepest condolences to Deputy Stasyuk’s family, loved ones and colleagues and ask all Californians to keep them in your thoughts during this difficult time.

In honor of Stasyuk, Gov. Brown has ordered Capitol flags to be flown at half-staff.

Flags are at half-staff at the State Capitol in honor of Deputy Mark Stasyuk.

