The Sacramento Sheriff's Department released the identity of the suspect who allegedly shot and killed Deputy Mark Stasyuk and injured two others.

Anton Lemon Moore, a 38-year-old man from Rancho Cordova, was identified as the suspect in the shooting. Moore, who also goes by the name Anton Paris, was shot multiple times during a shootout with officers and is in the hospital in stable condition, sheriff's officials said.

Deputy Stasyuk and his partner, Deputy Julie Robertson, 28, responded to a call about a dispute between the owner of a Rancho Cordova Pep Boys and a customer. A shootout ensued and both deputies, the suspect and a bystander were shot, officials said.

Robertson was shot in the arm and is expected to make a full recovery. The condition of the bystander is unknown at this time.

