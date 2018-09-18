Update: 12:30 p.m.

Anton Moore's priors:

Sacramento Court records show that Moore has been involved in at least five other cases since 1998.

1998 - Charged with two misdemeanors

  • PC 148(A), Chapter 7. Other offenses against public justice
  • PC 415(3), Title 11. Of crimes against the public peace

2003 (February): Charged with two misdemeanors

  • PC 242, Chapter 9. Assault and Battery
  • PC 591, Chapter 15. Malicious injuries to Railroad Bridges, Highways, Bridges, and Telegraphs

2003 (March): Charged with three felony charges

2007: Charged with three misdemeanors

  • PC 415, Title 11. Of crimes against the public peace
  • PC 591, Chapter 15. Malicious injuries to Railroad Bridges, Highways, Bridges, and Telegraphs
  • PC 273.5(A), Chapter 2. Abandonment and Neglect of Children

2016: charged with two misdemeanors

  • PC 25850(A), Article 2. Crime of Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public
  • PC 25400(A)(1), Article 1. Crime of Carrying a Concealed Firearm

Original Story:

The Sacramento Sheriff's Department released the identity of the suspect who allegedly shot and killed Deputy Mark Stasyuk and injured two others.

Anton Lemon Moore, a 38-year-old man from Rancho Cordova, was identified as the suspect in the shooting. Moore, who also goes by the name Anton Paris, was shot multiple times during a shootout with officers and is in the hospital in stable condition, sheriff's officials said.

Deputy Stasyuk and his partner, Deputy Julie Robertson, 28, responded to a call about a dispute between the owner of a Rancho Cordova Pep Boys and a customer. A shootout ensued and both deputies, the suspect and a bystander were shot, officials said.

Robertson was shot in the arm and is expected to make a full recovery. The condition of the bystander is unknown at this time.

© 2018 KXTV