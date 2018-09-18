Update: 12:30 p.m.

Anton Moore's priors:

Sacramento Court records show that Moore has been involved in at least five other cases since 1998.

1998 - Charged with two misdemeanors

PC 148(A), Chapter 7. Other offenses against public justice

PC 415(3), Title 11. Of crimes against the public peace

2003 (February): Charged with two misdemeanors

PC 242, Chapter 9. Assault and Battery

PC 591, Chapter 15. Malicious injuries to Railroad Bridges, Highways, Bridges, and Telegraphs

2003 (March): Charged with three felony charges

PC 245(A)(2), Chapter 9. Assault and Battery

PC 245(A)(2) Chapter 9. Assault and Battery

PC 246, Chapter 9. Assault and Battery

2007: Charged with three misdemeanors

PC 415, Title 11. Of crimes against the public peace

PC 591, Chapter 15. Malicious injuries to Railroad Bridges, Highways, Bridges, and Telegraphs

PC 273.5(A), Chapter 2. Abandonment and Neglect of Children

2016: charged with two misdemeanors

PC 25850(A), Article 2. Crime of Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public

PC 25400(A)(1), Article 1. Crime of Carrying a Concealed Firearm

Original Story:

The Sacramento Sheriff's Department released the identity of the suspect who allegedly shot and killed Deputy Mark Stasyuk and injured two others.

Anton Lemon Moore, a 38-year-old man from Rancho Cordova, was identified as the suspect in the shooting. Moore, who also goes by the name Anton Paris, was shot multiple times during a shootout with officers and is in the hospital in stable condition, sheriff's officials said.

Deputy Stasyuk and his partner, Deputy Julie Robertson, 28, responded to a call about a dispute between the owner of a Rancho Cordova Pep Boys and a customer. A shootout ensued and both deputies, the suspect and a bystander were shot, officials said.

Robertson was shot in the arm and is expected to make a full recovery. The condition of the bystander is unknown at this time.

