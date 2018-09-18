Update: 12:30 p.m.
Anton Moore's priors:
Sacramento Court records show that Moore has been involved in at least five other cases since 1998.
1998 - Charged with two misdemeanors
- PC 148(A), Chapter 7. Other offenses against public justice
- PC 415(3), Title 11. Of crimes against the public peace
2003 (February): Charged with two misdemeanors
- PC 242, Chapter 9. Assault and Battery
- PC 591, Chapter 15. Malicious injuries to Railroad Bridges, Highways, Bridges, and Telegraphs
2003 (March): Charged with three felony charges
- PC 245(A)(2), Chapter 9. Assault and Battery
- PC 245(A)(2) Chapter 9. Assault and Battery
- PC 246, Chapter 9. Assault and Battery
2007: Charged with three misdemeanors
- PC 415, Title 11. Of crimes against the public peace
- PC 591, Chapter 15. Malicious injuries to Railroad Bridges, Highways, Bridges, and Telegraphs
- PC 273.5(A), Chapter 2. Abandonment and Neglect of Children
2016: charged with two misdemeanors
- PC 25850(A), Article 2. Crime of Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public
- PC 25400(A)(1), Article 1. Crime of Carrying a Concealed Firearm
Original Story:
The Sacramento Sheriff's Department released the identity of the suspect who allegedly shot and killed Deputy Mark Stasyuk and injured two others.
Anton Lemon Moore, a 38-year-old man from Rancho Cordova, was identified as the suspect in the shooting. Moore, who also goes by the name Anton Paris, was shot multiple times during a shootout with officers and is in the hospital in stable condition, sheriff's officials said.
Deputy Stasyuk and his partner, Deputy Julie Robertson, 28, responded to a call about a dispute between the owner of a Rancho Cordova Pep Boys and a customer. A shootout ensued and both deputies, the suspect and a bystander were shot, officials said.
Robertson was shot in the arm and is expected to make a full recovery. The condition of the bystander is unknown at this time.