Pickup truck goes over Sunrise Bridge in Rancho Cordova

Multiple lanes along Sunrise Boulevard near the American River are currently closed.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A pickup truck has gone over the Sunrise Bridge in Rancho Cordova.

According to the Rancho Cordova Police Department, the vehicle went into the American River Tuesday morning. Only one person was in the truck at the time of the crash. The extent of the victim's injuries was not disclosed.

Two southbound lanes of Sunrise Boulevard are closed to traffic for emergency vehicles.

