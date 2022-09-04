x
Rancho Cordova

Shooting under investigation in Rancho Cordova

Police say one person has been injured after the daylight shooting on White Rock Road in Rancho Cordova.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — The Rancho Cordova Police Department is investigating an afternoon shooting that has left one person in the hospital. 

Around 3:00 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Rancho Cordova Police Department say they were called to the area of Laurelhurst Drive and White Rock Road in Rancho Cordova on reports of a shooting.

Officials confirm to ABC10, one person has been injured in the shooting. The condition of the victim is not yet known. 

Streets in the area remain closed off as police investigate the scene.

