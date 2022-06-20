'Catastrophic damage' | Woman killed after crashing into tree in Rancho Cordova

Officials said the passenger in the vehicle is expected to survive.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is looking for answers after a vehicle crashed into a tree and killed a woman in Rancho Cordova.

Deputies got calls regarding the crash just before 2 a.m. Saturday. It happened along southbound Sunrise Boulevard at Gold Country Boulevard.

First responders arrived to find a car that had "sustained catastrophic damage" after hitting a tree. A man and woman were found inside. Deputies identified the woman as the driver and the man as the passenger.

Deputies said they were both taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries, but the woman died from her injuries. The man is expected to recover.

Authorities are still looking into the crash and what caused it, but said there is no indication any other person or car was involved.

The woman killed in the crash has not been identified at this time.

Anyone with information about the crash or the victim's driving behavior before it happened is asked to contact the Traffic Unit at (916) 875-9623 or the Sacramento County Sheriff's Communication Center at (916) 874-5115.

