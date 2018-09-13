An Apple store in Roseville, California has been the target of five burglaries in the past two months, according to police.

Three men were arrested in connection to the thefts, said officer Rob Baquera with the Roseville Police Department. The three men fled from police by car and crashed along Riverside Avenue in Roseville before being captured.

"This is a very brazen crime and in Roseville we take property crime very serious,” Baquera said.

The three men are suspected of taking thousands of dollars in electronics from the Apple store inside the Westfield Galleria at Roseville, a popular area shopping mall.

It’s the ninth incident in Roseville where a crew went into an electronic store to steal items, police say.

“The new trend, which has appeared over the past few months, involves a group or 'crew' entering a store and stealing a large number of items at one time,” the Roseville Police Department wrote on Facebook.

Kathy Kimrey of Stockton, California asked us on the ABC 10 Facebook page what to do if she witnessed a burglary.

“Is there a protocol that we should know about?” Kimrey wrote. “I know what I’d like to do to these people, but then again…”

We went to the experts to find out what you should do if you were to witness a burglary.

Steve Reed is a former Sacramento Police Officer of 15 years and the former head of security for the Arden Fair Mall. He says witnesses to a burglary should first get to a safe place. Then try to get a good look at the suspect or suspects and their vehicle. A good description can help law enforcement track them down.

If you can manage to safely snap photos or videos of the suspects and vehicle, that can also greatly help law enforcement, Reed said. Never try to intervene in an active burglary, as the potential consequences are not worth the risk, Reed said.

“They could have a weapon. In other shopping places, I've seen where they've done a petty theft and somebody pulled a gun out and shot somebody,” Reed said. “I've seen them take out knives. You just don't know what they have. If they're going to commit that kind of crime, they can commit another crime in a panic.”

The Roseville Police Department also suggests for shoppers to be aware of your surroundings, keep these tips in mind, and never leave anything of value in your car.

Continue the conversation with Giacomo on Facebook.

© 2018 KXTV