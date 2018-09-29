If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

Amy Stasyuk, the wife of fallen Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Stasyuk, delivered a heart-felt eulogy at her husband’s memorial.

“You treated me like nobody else. You were always on my side. A true partner,” Amy said. “Thank you for marrying me. You were so patient with me. I will miss sitting on the couch with you and hearing you say, ‘God, I love our life.’”

Amy and Mark had just gotten married in March 2018. Stasyuk, 27, was a 4-and-a-half-year veteran at the sheriff’s department.

“Rest up. They’ll hold the line. And I’ll always strive to be like you; loving patient and humble.”

Stasyuk was killed during a shootout while responding to a disturbance call at a Pep Boys automotive store in Rancho Cordova on Sept. 17.

His memorial service was held at the Bayside Church Adventure Campus in Roseville.

