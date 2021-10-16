RECIPES: Cooking with squash this autumn

Chef and squash expert Jenny Thull shared two tasty squash recipes on KARE 11 Saturday.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Fall is the season for squash.

Whether it's butternut, spaghetti, or acorn, the options are endless if you know what to look for.

Potimarron Squash Pork or Turkey Tenderloin Roulade

Ingredients:

1 boneless pork or turkey tenderloin

1 cup sauteed mushrooms

⅓ cup cooked wild rice

4 slices bacon, chopped

1 small Honeycrisp or SweeTango apple

1 cup small cubed Potimarron Squash (or Butternut, Banana Squash, or any of your favorite squash

2 garlic cloves

6 ounces spinach (fresh or frozen)

6 ounces crumbled goat cheese

2 tablespoons fresh saged, chopped

Salt, pepper, sugar for seasoning tenderloin

Preheat grill to 450 degrees.

Place tenderloin on cutting board covered with parchment paper.

Start at bottom of tenderloin and slice lengthwise and open.

Cover with plastic wrap and, using a meat mallet, flatten to ¼ inch thickness.

Season inside with salt and pepper.

Heat a large skillet over medium and cook bacon until crispy and fat is rendered. Remove with slotted spoon.

Add squash and apple to bacon grease until soft, about 8-10 minutes.

Stir in chopped sage, garlic and spinach.

Allow spinach to wilt if fresh.

Stir in rice, mushrooms, and goat cheese, and bacon.

Spread mixture on tenderloin leaving an inch and half around the edges.

Tightly roll up and secure with kitchen twine.

Season outside of tenderloin with salt, pepper, and a light layer of sugar.

Grill for 30 minutes after browning all sides until thermometer inserted reaches 140-145 degrees.

Allow to rest for ten minutes covered before removing twine and slicing.





Red Kuri Harvest Bowl

Ingredients:

½ Red Kuri Squash, chopped into ¾ inch cubes, (optional roasted ahead of time)

1 onion

1 Radicchio

12 ounces Brussels sprouts, trimmed

1 can Chickpeas, drained and dried

1 cup dried cranberries

1 cup roasted hull-less pumpkin seeds

1 cup cooked rice (mixed, wild rice, etc or any grains)

5 ounces Super Green mix greens (red and green swiss chard, tat soi, arugula, and spinach)

Green Goddess Dressing or Balsamic Salad Dressing

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 450 degrees.

Roast the squash and onion on one baking sheet.

Cut radicchio into bite size pieces and place on another baking sheet with brussel sprouts and chickpeas.

Roast both trays for 25 minutes.

Serve family-style right away with dressing on the side.

Sweet Dumpling Squash Tart with Fried Sage

1 sheet of frozen puff pastry, thawed (from a 17.3-ounce package)

1 large egg beaten with 1 teaspoon water

12 1/8"-thick rounds Sweet Dumpling Squash

Kosher salt

1/4 cup honey

1 thinly sliced Fresno, jalapeño, or red Thai chile

3 tablespoons olive oil

12 fresh sage leaves

1/4 cup shaved Parmesan

Black pepper

Preheat oven to 375°F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Gently roll out 1 sheet of frozen puff pastry, thawed (from a 17.3-ounce package) on a lightly floured surface to a 10" square (just enough to even out). Transfer to prepared sheet.

Brush pastry with 1 large egg beaten with 1 teaspoon water. Arrange twelve 1/8"-thick rounds Sweet Dumpling squash over pastry, overlapping as needed and leaving a 1/2" border. Place another sheet of parchment paper over squash. Set another large rimmed baking sheet over the tart. (This will weigh down the pastry dough and steam the squash slices.)

Bake until bottom of pastry begins to brown and top begins to puff, about 10 minutes.

Remove top baking sheet and discard top sheet of parchment paper. Brush squash slices with 1 tablespoon olive oil and season with kosher salt. Return tart, uncovered, to oven and bake until pastry is deep golden brown and cooked through, 25-30 minutes longer.

Meanwhile, combine 1/4 cup honey, 1 thinly sliced Fresno, jalapeño, or red Thai chile, and 2 tablespoons water in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium heat (add another thinly sliced chile if more heat is desired). Boil until thickened slightly and syrupy, about 6 minutes.

Line a plate with paper towels. Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a small skillet until just beginning to smoke. Add 12 fresh sage leaves; fry until crisp, about 30 seconds. Transfer to paper towels to drain.

Slice tart. Arrange 1/4 cup shaved Parmesan on top; drizzle with chile-infused honey. Garnish with fried sage leaves and a few grinds of black pepper.

Makes 8 servings.

Banana Squash Soup with Coconut Milk and Curry

2 lbs banana squash, peeled, seeded, diced into ½ inch cubes (approximately 6 cups), roasted or sauteed

2 teaspoons butter

1 large onion, chopped

2 teaspoon yellow curry powder (I make mine homemade, but Penzey’s Spices has a delicious one!)

4 cups chicken stock (or vegetable if preferred)

1 can Coconut milk, light

¼ cup Cilantro, freshly chopped

Roasted pumpkin seeds

In a tablespoon of olive oil saute onion until softened about 5 minutes.

Add curry powder and cook for a minute, making sure to scrape up any browned bits.

Add stock, squash and a teaspoon of salt and simmer for 30-40 minutes.

Use and immersion blender to blend smooth. Add coconut milk.