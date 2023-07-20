Record amount of mosquitoes, birds found with West Nile virus in Placer County

The cases have been found in rural west Placer County, west Roseville, Lincoln and Newcastle.

ROSEVILLE, Calif — A record amount of mosquitoes and birds with West Nile virus have been found in Placer County, according to the Placer Mosquito and Vector Control District.

As of Wednesday, the control district has found 66 mosquito samples and 10 dead birds have tested positive for West Nile virus. The cases have been found in rural, west Placer County, West Roseville, Lincoln and Newcastle.

The control district said in a news release that record rainfall in the spring has left standing water throughout the county. High temperatures also contribute to the risk of transmitting the virus.

"Under these conditions, West Nile virus transmission risk from a mosquito bite is very high. The District is conducting wide-area adult mosquito treatments to reduce the number of infected mosquitoes in the environment," the Placer Mosquito and Vector Control District said.

There have been no human cases of West Nile virus in Placer County as of July 19.

If anyone thinks they have a mosquito problem, they can submit a problem report to the district HERE.

What repellent should you use?

There are five active, EPA-approved ingredients known to be effective mosquito repellents, according to the Placer Mosquito and Vector Control District.

DEET (N,N-diethyl-m-toluamide)

Picaridin (KBR 3023)

Oil of lemon eucalyptus [p-menthane 3,8-diol (PMD)]

IR 3535

Permethrin

Find more information HERE.

