Indo-Chinese restaurant 'Red Hot Chili Pepper' opens in Folsom

Red Hot Chili Pepper, an award-winning restaurant inspired by the Sino-Indian cultural fusion, is now open on 2791 East Bidwell Street, Suite 100.

Example video title will go here for this video

FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom is adding another restaurant to its list and this one is a “multicultural fusion of delectable tastes." The most popular Indo-Chinese restaurant in the Bay Area is now open in Folsom.

Red Hot Chili Pepper (RHCP) had its grand opening Thursday and is located on 2791 East Bidwell Street, Suite 100.

RHCP is an award-winning restaurant inspired by Sino-Indian cultural fusion.

The first locations opened in India and expanded to the U.S. in 2012 based on success and the growing demand of Indo-Chinese cuisine. The Folsom location is the second of two corporate locations in the U.S. with the other being in San Carlos, also the first stateside RHCP.

Some of their most popular menu items are munchow soup, spicy tangra and pan-fried chili tofu, firecracker chicken, and dry cauliflower Manchurian. For those who like to turn up the spice, the restaurant has you sign a waiver to try their hottest menu item, the devil’s chicken. This entrée has pepper, tomato and is covered in a very spicy ghost pepper sauce.

RHCP also serves beer, wine and specialty cocktails.

“In an effort to support our local community and small businesses, we source mostly from small local vendors and purveyors,” stated the restaurant’s website.

The restaurant is closed Tuesdays but open daily for lunch from noon to 2 p.m. and for dinner from 5:30-9:15 p.m. Hours are extended for dinner on Fridays and Saturdays until 10:15 p.m.

Watch more from ABC10: Winter Storm Warning | Northern California bracing for more rain, wind and snow this weekend