Report says 2,770 abortions were provided in Texas in April. By August, that number fell to 10

The first attempt at quantifying the impact of abortion restrictions shows major decline in Texas and nearby states.

DALLAS — The immediate impact was emotion.

People spilled onto the streets of downtown Dallas and Fort Worth – some celebrating, some protesting – when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.

Four months later, researchers have made a first attempt to quantify the impact of that decision.

The Society for Family Planning collected data from abortion providers across the country.

Using that data, the society produced a report called We Count, which found an estimated 6% decline in abortions nationwide between April and August.

Researchers found an estimated 96% decline in the procedures in what they label the south-central states of Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

In Texas specifically, an estimated 2,770 were provided in April.

That was after SB 8, which banned abortion at about six weeks, had taken effect.

By August, the number was down to 10.

“This means there are children alive today who otherwise would not have been if not for this Supreme Court decision and this epic victory,” said Kimberlyn Schwartz of Texas Right to Life.

"I expect more data will show we’re saving even more lives than what is being shown in this study," she said.

The report also found an increase in abortions being provided in states where the procedure remains legal.

According to the We Count report, abortions increased by 12% in New Mexico, 36% in Kansas, and 33% in Colorado between April and August.

In California, Dr. Shannon Connolly, associate medical director for Planned Parenthood Orange and San Bernadino Counties, told ABC News since the fall of Roe v. Wade she’s seen a 200% increase in patients from out of state.

It’s a trip some struggle to afford.

“Imagine having to choose between paying rent and paying for your abortion,” Connolly said. “People are literally risking homelessness to get their health care.”

When the next legislative session begins in Austin in January, some Republican lawmakers have indicated a willingness to consider adding to the Texas law an exception for abortions in cases of rape or incest.

But Schwartz said that will be met with resistance.