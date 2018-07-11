If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

Incumbent Rep. Tom McClintock has defeated Democratic Candidate Jessica Morse for California’s 4th Congressional District.

McClintock’s re-election is not surprising, as 54 percent the districted voted for President Trump during the 2016 election, however, Morse’s loss comes as a disappointment to Democratic voters who hoped the President’s less than stellar approval rating would help flip the seat.

An early poll conducted by Clarity Campaign Labs found McClintock ahead at 49 percent of likely voters and Morse just behind at 45 percent.

California’s 4th Congressional District encompasses the Sierra from Truckee to the Sequoia National Forest. The district has largely voted Republican in the past and has had a Republican representative since 1993. McClintock has held the district since January 2009, after previously serving terms in the California State Senate and State Assembly.

In his campaign promises, McClintock focused on economic growth. According to his Congressional website, McClintock is especially focused on the issues of fiscal reform and the national debt. McClintock has taken a hard stance on undocumented immigration in the past, criticizing California’s policies on sanctuary cities.

