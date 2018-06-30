Some residents are being evacuated as a large wildfire rages in an area southeast of Concord.

According to Contra Costa County Fire Department, an immediate evacuation order is in effect for those residents near Montecito Drive and Crystyl Ranch Drive.

The fire is threatening the Crystyl Ranch housing subdivision. Residents are being instructed to leave by car now and to avoid Ygnacio County Road going towards Walnut Creek. Authorities advise those fleeing the fire to avoid using the phone, unless you are physically unable to leave your home without assistance.

The 4-alarm fire has consumed 150 acres of land so far. No word yet on if any homes have been damaged or destroyed.

Multiple fire crews have responded to the scene. Contra Costa Fire has requested two additional strike teams and 10 more engines to battle the blaze.

