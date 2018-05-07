As firefighters work to contain the rash of wildfires in Northern California, viewers have started to ask about their well-being and how they could help the families who’ve had to leave their homes.

On Facebook, viewer Cynthia Monk asked if there is a list of supplies at are needed. Another viewer offered to make warm meals for the firefighters.

“We appreciate the generosity. We’ve received Girl Scout cookies and toiletries and that’s great, but our primary focus is taking care of the community,” said Cal Fire Capt. Dan Olsen.

Cal Fire officials say the crews on the ground are well taken care of. There’s an Incident command base where they are fed regularly, can switch out their gear and can even take a shower.

For those asking how you can help the victims who’ve had to evacuate their communities, the American Red Cross is an option.

“They can go to Redcross.org and they can donate that way. The reason why we ask for financial contributions first is because then the people that are planning our response can decide where the money can be used effectively,” said Stephen Walsh with the American Red Cross, Gold Country Region.

