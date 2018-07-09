If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

Crews are working to get a handle on a fire at the Alco Iron and Metal Company in San Leandro, Friday afternoon.

Alameda County Firefighters were called out to the scene near Doolittle Drive and Davis Street around 4 p.m.

The fire prompted fire officials to advise residents near the fire to shelter in place due to the heavy smoke being produced at the facility. Those residents being asked to stay inside live near Adams Avenue, on the north end of the fire, to I-880, to the east, to Williams Street, on the south side, and the Bay, on the west side.

San Leandro: Firefighters are battling a fire at ALCO Metals near the intersection of Davis Street & Doolittle. #SanLeandro pic.twitter.com/gjleYggKko — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) September 7, 2018

