Hundreds of Sacramento SMUD, PG&E customers without power

According to the outage maps, hundreds of customers are without power as winds picked up in the middle of the night.

ORANGEVALE, Calif — During the latest atmospheric river to hit Northern California, hundreds of SMUD and PG&E customers were without power around midnight.

The winds picked up after 11 p.m. and were expected to worsen as the night continued into Thursday morning. Sustained winds were expected to be about 20 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

The original outage, that began around midnight, originally affected more than 15,000 customers. The large outage was restored within two hours.

