Hundreds of thousands of SMUD, PG&E customers without power

Strong winds pushed into the Sacramento region late Saturday night. Thousands of SMUD residents in the Sacramento region are now without power.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Thousands of Northern California residents are without power, according to SMUD and PG&E's outage map.

Rio Linda, Rancho Cordova, Arden, Elk Grove, Stockton and Executive Airport are of the largest affected areas. The outage map showed a dramatic spike in power loss, jumping from 30,000 to 200,000 within minutes.

The outage started around 11:30 p.m. and there is no current time of restoration.

High winds are pushing another storm into the Sacramento region, Sunday night. National Weather Service Sacramento recorded wind speeds as high as 59mph in the region. Additional wind and rain are forecast for late Sunday, early Monday.

See the latest on SMUD outages HERE

See the latest PG&E outages HERE