Most dust masks are not going to be effective with wildfire smoke surrounding the community. In order to properly protect yourself from wildfire smoke, you need to have a mask with a certain rating and a proper fit.

Simply enough, most masks cannot filter the particles produced from a wildfire and don't provide an airtight seal around the wearer's mouth and nose. Without that seal, even the highest rated masks will be ineffective.

In order to filter out 95 percent of smoke particles, the masks needs to be marked as P95, N95, or R95. Masks with higher ratings will be able to filter out even more particles.

How to properly apply a mask

The following applies to the N95 mask:

Always read and follow manufacturer's directions

Cover both the nose and mouth

In order to have the correct fit, it must come into contact with smooth skin. This mask will not work properly for people with facial hair or beards.

Use both straps on the mask to hold it in place and to keep air from leaking around it.

The negative pressure check

Place both hands over the mask and inhale sharply, but do not disturb the mask's position. The mask should pull into the face

If air leaks around your face or eyes, the nosepiece and straps should be adjusted. The wearer should then repeat the positive pressure check.

The positive pressure check

Place hands over the mask and breathe out sharply. If the mask has an exhalation valve, then cover the valve while you exhale for the check. No air should leak out if it has a proper fit.

If air does leak, adjust the nosepiece and straps and repeat the negative pressure check.

When to discard

When the masks gets clogged, it makes it more difficult to breathe. When that happens, discard it and use a new one.

Discard if the mask is wet or dirty on the inside, deformed, or the filter is torn. An N95 mask cannot be cleaned or disinfected.

#DYK how to wear a respirator (mask)? A “N95," "P95," or "R95" mask is the common type to protect you from particles in smoke or ash, and are available at hardware stores and pharmacies. Learn how to properly use one here: https://t.co/yH09rfUpue#CampFire #WoolseyFire #CDPH pic.twitter.com/DRKzCRCJ4M — CA Public Health (@CAPublicHealth) November 10, 2018

