SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The National Restaurant Association conducted a survey of more than 6,500 restaurant operators nationwide in April 2020, finding that even at the start of the pandemic, four in 10 restaurants were closed.

This number is only rising as the pandemic continues to cripple a once flourishing industry.

We asked you to help the community out this holiday season by sharing the name ⁠of a locally-owned restaurant that needs community support right now. With over 400 entries, we narrowed it down to ten restaurants to highlight. See the full list here.

Why drive all the way to San Francisco when you can get a taste of the Bay Area right in your own backyard? M & J Bistro offers a unique fusion of new American style-French cuisine such as delicious crepes, seafood, steaks and pasta. Talk about a tasty dinner to go! Plus, for the holiday season they are offering holiday gift baskets full of goodies that any family member will love to find under their Christmas tree.

They have pasta. They have bread bowls. They have pasta IN bread bowls. This Rancho Cordova restaurant received a lot of love on our Facebook page about their famous pasta bread bowls so we had to check out their Facebook page to see what these look like. It did NOT disappoint (check it out below). Share the pasta-bilities with family and friends too with a Petali gift card.

Currently, if you purchase a $100 gift card, you'll receive a $20 gift card free.

"Husick’s in Clarksburg is struggling. Great food , great people..... so sad! I watch the owner do everything possible to keep open. With shutdown, this precious little place can only afford to open on weekends. I pray they are still there after COVID. Tough blow to really great people.... Josh and Courtney haven’t broken the rules, like numerous places and have lost the strong flow of eco-tourists that frequent the Delta. The motorcycle clubs and wine tasters were frequent visitors .... now that has dried up because no outdoor dining. This is AFTER tons of investment to build a totally safe outdoor social distanced space. Best tri-tip around." - Janet Hagedorn Simpson

There's not much more to say after Janet's comment about Husick's in Clarksburg. With daily updates on social media on what's happening in the restaurants, this place is ready to invite you in for a plate of BBQ.

House of Chicken and Ribs serves delicious BBQ at Elverta Road and Watt Avenue in Antelope. This place serves not only southern fried chicken and deep-fried oysters, but also homemade side dishes and desserts like fresh peach cobbler, apple and sweet potato pie. It's known for supporting the community and giving other local businesses the chance for some exposure, like Sunflower Pet Salon in Carmichael. This restaurant is the definition of being here for the community and now is a great time to give back to them. Check out their Facebook page for hours and pick up options.

Their slogan says it all, "We're proud to be a family-friendly place where the whole neighborhood can enjoy great food, fun drinks, and good company." El Dorado Saloon & Grill received nothing but love on our Facebook page and raving comments about their support for the community. The restaurant has gift cards available to purchase so you can enjoy their delicious tri-tip sandwich or chicken salads any time of the year.

Only open for a year, Louisiana Heaven is making a name for itself in Sacramento. The community has shown immense support for this family operated restaurant through fundraisers, events and continuing to order take out during the pandemic. Lunch specials include fried chicken with a waffle on the side, BBQ ribs, fish or a hot link sandwich.

This family owned restaurant is located near Elk Grove Boulevard and Bruceville Road in Elk Grove and has been a staple in the community for nearly 30 years. Known to have the best pho in Elk Grove, this is the place to order take out when craving Vietnamese food.

A lot of people commented saying Porters Pub can use community support right now. It's currently offering great deals like a family meal special for the holidays that includes mashed potatoes, meatloaf and green beans. Plus, don't forget to check out the daily specials on their Facebook page here.

You can't beat homemade Greek food like the plates made at Kabob House.

This Arden resident says it best, "If you're looking for some delicious food in Arden-Arcade, check out Kabob House on Fulton Avenue near Arden Way. Their food is so good, reasonably priced, small business / family owned, just an overall great restaurant."

They just started their Instagram account so show them some love and give them a follow by clicking here.

If you're craving Italian food, Via Roma Pizzeria is the place to go. With two locations, Rocklin and Lincoln, this Italian restaurant is known for its homemade lasagnas and traditional dishes. Via Roma knows there are plenty of restaurants to choose from and thanks YOU, the customer, for the support.

"I want to recognize you patronage. We score high because of you. Sure a big thanks. We really appreciated your patronage. At Via Roma Pizzeria every time that you visit us, it’s a privilege to serve you. Thanks again to make us your friend and for the wonderful words in all the social media. We consider that a social miracle."

Although ten restaurants are highlighted in this article, all local restaurants and businesses can use some community support right now. We encourage you to shop local and check out our Facebook post with over 400 comments of other local restaurants in need of support.

