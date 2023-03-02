$5K reward for information on 'suspicious deaths' of 13 cats, 1 hawk in Placer County

The reward is for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for the deaths.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif — The Humane Society of the Sierra Foothills says it's offering a $5,000 reward for information on the "suspicious deaths" of several animals in Placer County.

On Jan. 8, a utility worker found 13 cats and 1 hawk dead in unincorporated Lincoln, according to Placer County Animal Services.

The animals seemed to have been placed there. The cats varied in age from kittens to adults as well as gender and color. Animal services said none of the cats were microchipped.

"All showed signs of abuse and appeared to have died within the prior week under suspicious circumstances," animal services said.

Animal services says it's investigating the case as animal cruelty but have not been able to find witnesses or cameras.

