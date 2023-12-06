Richard Pan announces candidacy for Sacramento mayor

Richard Pan, who is now the fifth person to enter the mayor's race, is seeking to become the city's first Asian American mayor

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The race to be Sacramento’s next mayor is a crowded one, especially after former state lawmaker Dr. Richard Pan announced his candidacy Sunday.

Pan made the announcement through an episode of The Ronin Project Podcast, a podcast hosted by political strategist Bill Wong about Asian American elected officials, candidates and career campaign operatives.

If elected, Pan would become the city’s first Asian-American mayor. Jimmie Yee briefly served as interim mayor in 1999, though he was never formally elected for the position.

Pan is currently a pediatrician as well as the senior policy advisor for AAPI Data, a publisher of data and policy research on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. He was previously a UC Davis professor and former State Senator.

According to his bio on AAPI Data, he was the first Asian American to represent the city of Sacramento in the legislature. He hit his term limit last year and authored legislation to create the state’s Racial Equity Commission.

The announced candidates for mayor are Flo Cofer, Maggy Krell, Kevin McCarty, Steve Hansen and now Richard Pan.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg, who has another year and a half left in his term, is not seeking reelection.

