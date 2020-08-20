Lyft announces rideshare suspension in California

SAN DIEGO — On Thursday, rideshare giant Lyft announced they will suspend ridesharing in California at 11:59 PM PT on Thursday, August 20.
In a statement, Lyft said, “We did everything we could to prevent this from happening and keep Lyft available for you, but it wasn’t possible to overhaul our business model and operations in ten days. An overwhelming majority of drivers don’t want us to make these changes either, because they would fundamentally alter how rideshare works, who is able to drive, and when.
We know that millions of people across the state depend on Lyft — from our community of drivers who earn by giving rides, to the essential workers and local residents who take those rides to work or the store — and we’re concerned about how this will impact all of them.”
For the full statement, click here.
Lyft says that during the suspension customers can still use Lyft bikes, Lyft scooters and Lyft rentals.
The rideshare companies recently lost a court battle regarding Assembly Bill 5, with a judge ruling the companies must classify their drivers as employees rather than independent contractors in order to comply with the law, which went into effect Jan. 1.
San Francisco-based Judge Ethan P. Schulman ruled in favor of California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, and the city attorneys of San Diego, Los Angeles and San Francisco in their lawsuit alleging Uber and Lyft have misclassified their drivers, preventing them from receiving "the compensation and benefits they have earned through the dignity of their labor" such as the right to minimum wage, sick leave, unemployment insurance and workers' compensation benefits.