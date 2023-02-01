Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center inmates, staff evacuated due to flooding

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says more than 1,000 inmates and staff were evacuated throughout Sunday afternoon.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — More than 1,000 inmates were evacuated from the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center due to a flooding threat on New Year’s Day.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, it happened sometime after 2 p.m. when the sheriff’s office activated a Level 1 activation of the Emergency Operations Center.

The sheriff’s office says the threat of the RCCC flooding grew as weather got worse and the road began eroding near the facility, so they decided to evacuate all inmates and staff.

Throughout Sunday afternoon, all 1,075 inmates along with staff were evacuated. The inmates were taken to nearby correctional facilities.

The sheriff’s office did not specify when they plan to return inmates and staff to the RCCC.

