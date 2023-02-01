Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center repopulated after flooding caused evacuations

The Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center was repopulated Tuesday after being evacuated due to flooding from a series of storms hitting the region.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center was repopulated Tuesday after being evacuated due to flooding from a series of storms hitting the region, according to officials.

The center was in "imminent danger of flooding" when it was originally evacuated on Jan. 1, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. Over 1,000 inmates were sent to facilities in other counties until it was safe to return.

The center has now returned to normal operations including dayroom, recreation time, phone access and visitation, according to officials.

For more information regarding the RCCC facility and visitation, please visit www.sacsheriff.com.