Crash in Rio Linda leaves one person dead

RIO LINDA, Calif. — An investigation is underway after a crash in Rio Linda left one person dead.
The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to a call for a crash and extrication at Dominion Way and Elverta Road on Sunday.
Few details about the crash have been revealed at this time. However, the crash sent three people to hospital. One person who was described as being in critical condition ultimately died. The other two people were described as having minor injuries.
The California Highway Patrol will be handling the accident investigation.
ABC10 reached out to CHP for more information, however, the message was not immediately returned.
