RIO LINDA, Calif. — A Rio Linda family is remembering a new born baby who was killed last year in a deadly drunk driving crash.

"It's not a hurt that ever goes away," said Latisha Strianese. "It's been a year, and it feels like it was just yesterday."

A drunk driver changed a Rio Linda family's life forever after he slammed into Strianese's daughter's car.

Strianese's daughter, Ciara Villegas, was pregnant at the time. Ciara was seriously hurt during the crash and was forced to have an emergency C-Section.

Her son, who the Villegas named RJ, died two days later.

On Wednesday, the family gathered at the cemetery to release balloons in little RJ's honor.

"We sang happy birthday. We had cupcakes, and I brought him some little basketballs to leave at his grave site," Strianese said.

The DUI driver who caused the crash, Ronny Haynes Ward, was charged with driving under the influence and causing great bodily injury. On top of a three year prison sentence, Ward was also sentenced to 180 days in county jail.

Strianese said she hopes her family's story will make others think twice about driving under the influence.

"Now he's missing out on his child's life because he was drunk," Latisha said. "Three times over the limit… taken home from a bar and he still got in his vehicle. Where do you need to go when you're that drunk? Nowhere. Stay home. Do not drink and drive."

