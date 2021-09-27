Cigarettes in roadway spark multi-structure fire in Rio Linda, firefighters say

Firefighters said the fire happened at 28th Street and U Street.

RIO LINDA, Calif. — A firefight is underway in Rio Linda after multiple structures caught fire.

Few details about the blaze are currently known, but Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District crews responded to the scene Monday afternoon.

In a tweet, the fire district said the fire happened at 28th Street and U Street. Crews described it as a second-alarm residential fire.

A spokesperson for the fire district said the fire was caused by cigarettes that were in the roadway. No additional information is available at this time.

Firefighters are asking people to avoid the area of U Street and 28th Street to Gibson at this time.



