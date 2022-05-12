1 hurt in Rio Linda house fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Christmas Eve house fire left one person injured and multiple displaced, officials with the Sacramento Metro Fire Department said.
Around 6:05 a.m. Saturday, fire crews responded to a home that caught fire on Belcamp Street in Rio Linda. Firefighters say four people were inside the home.
Three of the home’s occupants were able to get themselves out of the home, but a fourth was rescued by fire crews, according to fire officials. The fourth victim was taken to an area hospital with life threatening injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
