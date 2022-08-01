Driver in quadruple fatal Rio Vista crash was arrested earlier this year for DUI, police say

His arraignment on those charges was scheduled for early July, but it was continued to October.

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — The man police say was behind the wheel at the time of a quadruple fatal accident in Rio Vista last week was arrested earlier this year on charges of DUI and hit-and-run, according to Folsom Police.

Last week, Rio Vista Police Chief Jon Mazer confirmed that 20-year-old Jordan Colvin was driving the Honda Accord full of open alcohol containers that veered into an oncoming SUV.

Now, the Folsom Police Department confirmed to ABC10 that Colvin was arrested in April for an alleged hit-and-run while intoxicated.

A Folsom Police spokesperson said the accident happened around 1:30 a.m. on April 3.

Colvin was never arraigned on those charges in Sacramento County Court because his July 6 arraignment was continued to October 5.

What we know about the Rio Vista accident

It happened around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday on SR 12 near Summerset Road and Church Road.

Rio Vista Police say Colvin was driving a 2003 Honda Accord west when he veered off the road, overcorrected, and hit a Chevrolet Suburban going east. Colvin and rear passenger Lacy Conway were ejected from the car.

Colvin, Conway and front passenger, Erica Anderson, died from their injuries.

The seven people riding in the Chevrolet Suburban were all Mexican nationals on vacation in the U.S. One of the occupants, Laura Poiret, died from her injuries.

Rio Vista Police say they won't make a determination on if DUI was the cause of the accident until BAC test results are returned by the coroner’s office.

