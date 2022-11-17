1 dead, mom and children hospitalized after Rio Vista crash

Police say a car crashed into a minivan containing a mother and two children – a 3-year-old and a 3-month-old. The 13-year-old passenger in the car was also injured.

RIO VISTA, Calif. — One man is dead after a collision along River Road in Rio Vista Thursday afternoon.

The Rio Vista Police Department says a man was driving a sedan carrying a 13-year-old boy when it crashed head-on into a minivan carrying a mother, a three-year-old and a three-month-old. The collision happened in front of 240 River Road.

Information about what led up to the collision hasn't been released yet.

Police said the surviving passengers and minivan driver were all taken to hospitals. A spokesperson for the police department said the 13-year-old and all the people in the minivan are expected to be OK.