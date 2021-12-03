Rio Vista Police Chief announces official resignation following 'rumors' he was stepping down

Chief Jackson Harris said he and his family have decided to leave the city, and as such he is stepping down.

RIO VISTA, Calif. — Rio Vista Police Chief Jackson Harris announced he will be leaving the area in the near future and as such is stepping down as chief.

"My family and I have decided to go in another direction and while I am excited about the opportunities that await us, it is with sadness that I say good-bye to the City," Harris said in a press release.

The announcement on Friday comes exactly two months after Harris wrote a Facebook post debunking apparent "rumors" on social media that he had resigned.

"As there seem to be some rumors regarding me running rampant on Next Door, I wanted to take a minute and clarify my situation," Harris wrote in the post. "I am currently away on VACATION with my family and have not resigned."

However, even in that post, Harris made it clear he and his family would be moving out of California at some point soon. Harris said that the Sheriff and City Manager had already met to discuss a Police Chief replacement at the time.

"It was my desire to make this announcement after I returned from vacation," Harris said. "Upon my return, I will firm up my departure dates with the City Manager and the Sheriff’s Office. Until then, I am still your Police Chief and can assure you that you are, and will remain, in great hands from a public safety standpoint."

Harris said in his official resignation he would "still be around" for the next 30 days at least, and would be assisting the new Police Chief with the transition. It was not stated who would be replacing Harris.

"I will always be grateful for the opportunity I had to work with and learn from the city and its citizens," Harris said.