RIO VISTA, Calif. — A power outage in Rio Vista has left nearly 4,400 people in the dark Wednesday night, according to PG&E outage maps.

The outage reportedly began around 8:30 p.m. and is estimated to be resolved around 12:45 a.m. Thursday.

There is no current word on what caused the outage.

