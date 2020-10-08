New indoor rock-climbing gym breaks ground in Ripon

The new gym will have 16,500 square feet of climbing walls

RIPON, Calif — Ripon's newest gym is finally breaking ground as they look toward a 2021 opening.

Alpine Climbing Adventure Fitness broke ground on Garrison Way on Aug. 7. Once the work is done, it'll be fully realized as a 19,335 square foot indoor rock-climbing gym complete with 16,500 square feet of climbing walls.

It'll house a 55' lead wall, 15 meter speed wall, 16' bouldering walls, a dedicated climbing area for kids, and 2,500 square feet of free weights, cardio equipment and more.

“We are psyched to have broken ground and bringing this project to reality” said the Meek Family, local residents and developers of the project in a news release. “Alpine will be a community of climbers, adventure seekers and outdoor enthusiasts. We dream of a safe place where families can come together, people can set new goals and work towards new heights.”

The gym said it also aims to host competitive and recreational youth programs and feature large common working areas.

The new business expects to open up in Spring 2021. It will be located at 1450 Garrison Way, between Boat Country and Canal Street Grille.