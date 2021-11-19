A representative for Kyle Rittenhouse said he intends to study nursing at Arizona State University now that he's been cleared of criminal charges in Wisconsin.

KENOSHA, Wis. — Hours after a Wisconsin jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse on Friday, a spokesman for the 18-year-old said he's now planning to continue his studies at Arizona State University.

Rittenhouse was cleared of all criminal wrongdoing after he shot and killed two people during a night of street protests last summer. The defendant claimed he acted in self-defense but prosecutors argued Rittenhouse provoked the violent encounter.

He was charged with homicide, attempted homicide, and recklessly endangering safety for killing two men and wounding a third with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle. If the jury had convicted Rittenhouse of the most serious charges, he could have been facing a life sentence.

Rittenhouse revealed during the trial he had begun taking classes at the Tempe-based university.

After the verdict was announced, David Hancock, a spokesperson for the Rittenhouse family, said the teenager's next move was to focus on studying nursing at ASU.

"The happiest I've ever seen Kyle in the past year and three months -- besides when he got his puppy Milo -- was when he got his Arizona State student ID in the mail," Hancock told reporters Friday during a brief press conference.

A spokesperson for ASU said last week that Rittenhouse had not yet enrolled in the university's nursing school.

"Kyle Rittenhouse has not gone through the admissions process with Arizona State University and is not enrolled in the Edson College of Nursing and Health Innovation," the university said.

Rittenhouse is currently considered a "non-degree seeking ASU Online student," according to the university.

