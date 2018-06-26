The City of Sacramento started construction Monday on the J Street Safety Project from 19th to 30th streets.

The project's goal is to "calm traffic, improve pedestrian crossings, provide parking protected bikeways, and make the street more inviting for traveling public," according to a press release from the City.

Due to the construction, residents should expect lane closures Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Road closures will also occur three blocks at time from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

Below is the scheduled closures for upcoming weekends.

Saturday, June 30: J Street from 19th to 21st streets

Sunday, July 1: J Street from 22nd to 25th streets

Saturday, July 7: J Street from 25th to 28th streets

Sunday, July 8: J Street from 28th to 30th streets

The construction is expected to be completed by Aug. 10.

© 2018 KXTV