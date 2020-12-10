Roberta McCain, mother of John McCain, dies at 108

PHOENIX — Roberta McCain, the mother of the late U.S. Sen. John McCain, has died at the age of 108.
Cindy McCain shared the news Monday on Twitter.
"It is with great sadness that I announce the death of my wonderful Mother In-law, Roberta McCain," Cindy wrote in the tweet.
"I couldn’t have asked for a better role model or a better friend."
The details on how McCain died were not immediately available.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey issued the following statement on Roberta McCain:
“Angela and I are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Roberta McCain. Born in Oklahoma in 1912, Roberta was a towering figure in American political and military life for more than half a century. She possessed the same candidness and maverick-streak that Arizonans came to love about her son. During his captivity, she displayed characteristic grit and resolve as the matriarch of the McCain family. Forty years later, she would play an active role in his run for president, at the age of 96. The wife of Admiral John S. McCain Jr., mother to three children, world traveler and someone who celebrated her 108th birthday in February, she leaves an incredible legacy, with a dozen grandchildren and even more great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Our prayers and sincerest condolences go out to Cindy and the entire McCain family.”
Meghan McCain also took to Twitter to remember her late grandmother.
"I love you Nana," she wrote. "You're everything I ever aspired to be."
Fast facts about Roberta McCain:
- Roberta was a mother to three children, Sandy, John and Joe.
- She is a twin.
- She is best friends with TV personality Greta Van Susteren. Susteren visited Roberta regularly.
- When Roberta learned that John McCain had cursed at his captors in Vietnam, she warned her son, "Johnny, I'm going to come over there and wash your mouth out with soap."
This is a developing story. 12 News will add updates as more information becomes available.
