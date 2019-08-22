VACAVILLE, Calif. — Update: 3:35 p.m.

A near last minute save just saved about 100 jobs at Vacaville's Rock & Brews.

On Thursday, Rock & Brews' spokesperson Katy Connelly told ABC10 in an email that the franchisee decided to close their doors on August 25. However, General Manager Brent Lott told ABC10 on Saturday that the group opening the Rock & Brews Cal Expo location offered their help on Friday to keep the Vacaville location in business.

Lott said that group saw the importance of the restaurant in the community and believes in the location and the community it's in.

The move is saving about 100 jobs at the location. Lott said he was happy for the staff and guests, both future and current,

However, Lott is approaching the situation cautiously, saying the location is "postponing" closure. His reasoning for the language had to do with the particulars of the deal.

According to Lott, the original closure had nothing to do with the business itself.

Original Story:

Rock & Brews in Vacaville has begun its farewell tour as they look toward closing their doors on Sunday, Aug. 25.

"The Rock & Brews franchisee in Vacaville has decided to close its doors on Sunday, August 25th, 2019," Rock & Brews' spokesperson Katy Connelly said in an email to ABC10.

Rock & Brews is the restaurant brainchild of Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, members of the legendary rock band KISS. The restaurant chain serves classic American comfort food, including burgers and wings.

Vacaville's Rock & Brews opened around 2018 and was the restaurant's only location in Northern California.

RELATED: Rock & Brews restaurant is coming to Cal Expo

RELATED: Hard Rock casino and resort announced for rural Yuba County

While the Vacaville location is shutting down, Northern California isn't expected to go without the restaurant for long. Connelly confirmed that two new locations are expected for Sacramento in 2020.

"A new Rock & Brews location at Cal Expo is set to open in Q2 in 2020," Connelly said in an email to ABC10. "Additionally, a second Rock & Brews location will open in the Sacramento area mid-2020."

The Cal Expo location has been planned since 2016 and was initially expected to open in 2017.

WATCH ALSO:

Why California changed the definition of beer