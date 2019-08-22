VACAVILLE, Calif. — Rock & Brews in Vacaville has begun its farewell tour as they look toward closing their doors on Sunday, Aug. 25.

"The Rock & Brews franchisee in Vacaville has decided to close its doors on Sunday, August 25th, 2019," Rock & Brews' spokesperson Katy Connelly said in an email to ABC10.

Rock & Brews is the restaurant brainchild of Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, members of the legendary rock band KISS. The restaurant chain serves classic American comfort food, including burgers and wings.

Vacaville's Rock & Brews opened around 2018 and was the restaurant's only location in Northern California.

While the Vacaville location is shutting down, Northern California isn't expected to go without the restaurant for long. Connelly confirmed that two new locations are expected for Sacramento in 2020.

"A new Rock & Brews location at Cal Expo is set to open in Q2 in 2020," Connelly said in an email to ABC10. "Additionally, a second Rock & Brews location will open in the Sacramento area mid-2020."

The Cal Expo location has been planned since 2016 and was initially expected to open in 2017.

