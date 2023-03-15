Beloved Rocklin brunch restaurant closing after 7 years

The owners of BarnBurner in Rocklin said they have sold the restaurant to Hot off the Griddle, another local breakfast spot with two other locations in the area.

ROCKLIN, Calif. — A breakfast and brunch place in Rocklin is closing after seven years, the owners announced on social media.

The owners of BarnBurner said they have sold the restaurant.

"It was a difficult decision for us because we love the restaurant, our customers and the amazing team of people who work for us making this place what it is. We’ve spent these last years building a business we are proud of by doing what we love most- serving others," the owners wrote in a Facebook post.

Hundreds of people have since commented online, sad about the upcoming closure.

"Nooooo!!! You are the hands-down best breakfast in Rocklin. Always a good time with good peeps. Will they keep your menu items? Love the waffle benedict and bloody marys," Jenny Lloyd Seacrist commented.

Loyal customers who travel far and wide hope to enjoy the brunch place one last time before it closes.

"We drive from Carson City, Nevada — our favorite place to go. Do you know when your last day open will be? Maybe the weather will clear up enough for us to come over the mountain one last time," Stefanie Villanueva commented.

Though they haven't announced an official last day, BarnBurner said in its post that people can stop by during the next month. The owners said they will keep people updated on the date of their last meal.

"You will be so missed! BarnBurner is our favorite breakfast spot & my daughter has had birthday pancakes there every year since we moved to Rocklin. Thank you for the kindness, great food, & great memories!" Vanessa Nguyen wrote.

Another local restaurant, Hot off the Griddle, purchased the eatery and will open what will be their third location in the area. Their other restaurants are located on West El Camino Avenue in Sacramento and Greenback Lane in Orangevale.

Hot Off the Griddle serves "comfort food and other classics," according to its website.

BarnBurner is located at 4800 Granite Drive, Suite 1B.

