'I can't imagine their loss': Rocklin mourns death of man hit while helping ducks cross road

Police say a teen driver was headed east on Stanford Ranch Road when they hit and killed Casey Rivara while he was trying to save baby ducks.

ROCKLIN, Calif. — Rocklin is mourning a beloved father who died while trying to help some ducklings cross an intersection. First responders tried to save him after he was hit by another driver, but he died on the scene.

People are calling Casey Rivara a hero, and there’s a growing memorial where people are leaving behind flowers and dozens of rubber ducks to remember him.

"Both lives were ruined. His and the person who hit him, so I think it's terrible,” said community member Diane Myerson.

Police said a teen driver was headed east on Stanford Ranch Road when they hit and killed Rivara while he was trying to save baby ducks.

"He was doing something nice and he ended up dying for it. Nobody thinks that they get out to help an animal or a person that they're going to be killed,” said Myerson.

According to a GoFundMe page, Rivara was driving his children home after their swim practice when he saw the mother duck and ducklings struggling to cross. Rivara was also an employee at Maria Montessori Charter Academy.

The owner of the Rocklin Flower Shop across the intersection where he lost his life said she’s noticed more accidents at the intersection after the coronavirus pandemic.

"Lots of people moved as a family to enjoy the area. It's getting really crowded, and unfortunately, some people don't pay attention when the animals pass, (or where) kids are going. We need to watch more for people,” said Roya Rouhizadeh.

She plans on taking her concerns to the next city council meeting in hopes of preventing a similar tragedy.

"We need one of those signs that says ‘no turn’ because turning when the other light is green has been so dangerous. Myself or my husband, we’ve all been in that situation. We're turning and suddenly somebody comes to cut you off,” said Rouhizadeh.

The community wants Rivara’s family to know they were touched by what he did, and they recognize his act of kindness.

"I just feel terrible. Heartbroken. Terrible and I can't imagine, I can't imagine their loss,” said Myerson .

Rocklin police said the driver stayed at the scene of the accident. No arrests have been made, and the accident is still under investigation.