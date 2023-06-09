Rocklin parents, teachers to rally ahead of vote on controversial gender ID policy

Dozens of teachers and parents are planning to rally outside the district office ahead of Wednesday night's meeting

ROCKLIN, Calif. — The Rocklin Unified School Board is set to vote on a policy change igniting concern among some parents and teachers.

If passed at Wednesday night's meeting, it would require teachers to notify parents when students ask to identify as a different gender at school.

Dozens of teachers and parents are planning to rally outside the district office ahead of the meeting.

For Rocklin father of two, Price Johnson, this policy could take away privacy protections for students who may not feel safe talking about gender identity at home.

“Families who have LGBTQ members like my own are crying out saying this is not written in an appropriate healthy way. This is going to get people hurt and put in uncomfortable situations,” Johnson said.

The school board is made up of five members and they're considering an amendment that would require schools to notify parents within three days if their student requests to change their gender pronoun or identify by a different gender in the classroom.

People in favor of the proposal argue parents should be included in the conversations, but others disagree.

“Most of the teachers that I’ve talked to are very much opposed to this policy, just because of the position it puts them in and because students' safety and well-being will be at risk," said Mike Patterson, a teacher and California Teacher's Association Board Member.

The President of the Rocklin Unified School Board, Julie Hupp, has encouraged people to get involved. However, her social media post calling on "as many Christ-centered, family-focused parents" to apply for new curriculum and policy committees was met with controversy.

"I was alarmed when I saw the comment calling for people of a specific faith to join an advisory committee," Jessica Martinelli, a mother of three, previously told ABC10.

Martinelli says it sends the wrong message.

In a statement, the Rocklin Unified School District said they are aware of the post and "Trustee Hupp has always been proud of the diversity of our community and hopes to see it represented in all of our committees."

Parents are calling for more transparency as they choose who will serve on these committees. Some parents still don't feel their concerns are being heard.

"I think they’re giving way too much credence and attention to outside pressures whether religious or otherwise. If they really want parental involvement on these policies, then a policy like this can’t be made behind closed doors," Johnson said.

A judge in Southern California Wednesday halted a school district from requiring parents to be notified if their children change their gender identification or pronouns at school. California Attorney General Rob Bonta sued the Chino Valley Unified School District for adopting a policy requiring parents to be notified if students change their pronouns among other requirements.

If the proposal passes at the meeting, the California Teachers Association plans to file charges against the Rocklin Unified School District. Representatives tell ABC10 they're in talks with Bonta who is aware of what's happening in Rocklin and is prepared to take action.

ABC10 reached out to the school board and did not yet receive a reply at the time of publishing.

