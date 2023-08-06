Police increasing patrols near Rocklin park

The Rocklin Police Department said there have been more vehicles illegally parked, loud music, fireworks and cars doing donuts in the street near the park.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ROCKLIN, Calif. — People at Boulder Ridge Park in Rocklin may see more police patrols in the area after an increase in illegal activity.

The Rocklin Police Department said there have been more vehicles illegally parked, loud music, fireworks and cars doing donuts in the street near the park.

Over the past six months, police have increased patrols and issued warnings, but said going forward they will be issuing more citations.

The street along Park Drive is a popular place to watch the sunset, but recent incidents are disrupting neighbors, the police department said.

"We aren’t interested in surprising people with tickets, we just want to address the community concerns in this area," the police department wrote in a social media post.

Watch more on ABC10: Roseville cheerleader back in action after revolutionary spinal surgery